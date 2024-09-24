Dreams and Deceptions magic show at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTER
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:40 BST
Come discover the world of the magician!

Step into a world where reality bends and dreams come alive with “Dreams and Deceptions,” a unique magic show that delves into the fascinating life of a magician.

Join us for an unforgettable evening that reveals the heart and soul behind the magic. Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of human creativity and deception up close – get your tickets now! (Suitable for ages 10+) This act is performed by a well-trained magician please do not try anything at home. Doors open at 6:30pm with our bar available to purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks all evening.

4 October, 7pm – 9:30pm

£12 per person

Booking essential!

https://discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/59294?catID=33543

