Dreams and Deceptions magic show at Discover Bucks Museum
Come discover the world of the magician!
Step into a world where reality bends and dreams come alive with “Dreams and Deceptions,” a unique magic show that delves into the fascinating life of a magician.
Join us for an unforgettable evening that reveals the heart and soul behind the magic. Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of human creativity and deception up close – get your tickets now! (Suitable for ages 10+) This act is performed by a well-trained magician please do not try anything at home. Doors open at 6:30pm with our bar available to purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks all evening.
4 October, 7pm – 9:30pm
£12 per person
Booking essential!
https://discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/59294?catID=33543
