By Harriet Subramanian
Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 15:32 BST
Transport yourself to the grandeur of early 20th-century England with an enchanting evening of live jazz, inspired by Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, in cinemas from 12th September.

From 6:30pm to 9:30pm on the 25th September 2025, The Ivy Marlow Garden will come alive with the sounds of a swinging jazz band and sensational vocalists reimagining today's hits in dazzling 1930s style.

Complement the evening with the limited edition Downton Abbey The Grand Finale at The Ivy menu. Choose from a two-course experience for £27.95 or indulge in three courses for £34.95 - each dish thoughtfully crafted in honour of the latest cinematic release and inspired by the grandeur of Downton's dining room, reimagined with modern flair.

Whether you're toasting with friends, dining with family, or planning a special night out, this is your cue for an extraordinary evening.

Join The Ivy Marlow Garden for a night of timeless glamour, exquisite cuisine, and toe-tapping jazz. Your table awaits.

For more information and to book a table visit ivycollection.com/whatson/downton-abbey-jazz-nights/

