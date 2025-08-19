Discover Princes Risborough Farmers Market this September

Princes Risborough Town Council looks forward to welcoming residents and visitors back for their final Farmers Market of the year.

A treat for food lovers, the market proudly features a selection of locally produced goods crafted with care by local makers — many located within a 40-mile radius of Princes Risborough.

Visitors can look forward to a mix of returning favourites and some new vendors on Saturday 13th September, offering everything from homemade artisan pies and flavoured breads, to cheese and sweet treats. Hot food takeaway from Really Good Sausages Burgers & BBQ Bites. Non-food stalls feature fresh cut flowers, 100% natural skincare, bespoke sterling silver jewellery, and more.

Families are in for a treat with Basil and Crew’s Educational Mobile Farm. From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at King George V Park, Basil the Shetland Pony and his fluffy friends will help children and adults alike learn to safely interact with farm animals, providing a fun and educational experience for all.

Children accompanied by an adult can take part in a seasonal crafting activity, decorating autumnal suncatchers to take home.

This free event will run from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at King George V Park, Wellington Avenue, Princes Risborough, offering a morning or afternoon out for foodies, families, and the whole community.

For the latest information, please go to www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.

