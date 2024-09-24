Discover Ducks at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTER
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:44 BST
Under 5s fun at the museum!

A special bi-monthly session for Under 5’s and their parents / carers to enjoy at the museum.

The sessions all start at 10am for 2 hours of fun! Price includes a drink and snack for children.

Session Dates and Themes

Thursday 12 & 26 September – Pets

Thursday 10 & 24* October – Autumn

Thursday 14 & 28 November – Fireworks

Thursday 12 & 19* December – Christmas

Discover Ducks tickets

1 x Under 5’s…£7 (ticket includes drink and a snack)

2 x Under 5s…£12 (ticket includes drink and a snack)

3 x Under 5s…£17 (ticket includes drink and a snack)

4 x Under 5s…£24 (ticket includes drink and a snack)

Under 6 months go free.

Adults go free.

Drinks and snacks available to purchase from our small cafe.

Discover Ducks runs term time only.

https://discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/category/45490

