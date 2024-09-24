Discover Ducks at Discover Bucks Museum
A special bi-monthly session for Under 5’s and their parents / carers to enjoy at the museum.
The sessions all start at 10am for 2 hours of fun! Price includes a drink and snack for children.
Session Dates and Themes
Thursday 12 & 26 September – Pets
Thursday 10 & 24* October – Autumn
Thursday 14 & 28 November – Fireworks
Thursday 12 & 19* December – Christmas
Discover Ducks tickets
1 x Under 5’s…£7 (ticket includes drink and a snack)
2 x Under 5s…£12 (ticket includes drink and a snack)
3 x Under 5s…£17 (ticket includes drink and a snack)
4 x Under 5s…£24 (ticket includes drink and a snack)
Under 6 months go free.
Adults go free.
Drinks and snacks available to purchase from our small cafe.
Discover Ducks runs term time only.
https://discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/category/45490
