David Copperfield to be performed in village church

An exciting new production of Dickens' David Copperfield is to take place in St Mary's Church, Thornborough on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th May.

Some of Dicken's most well loved characters have been brought lovingly to life, Betsey Trotwood, Mr & Mrs Macawber, Peggotty and the creepy Uriah Heep.

The setting for the play is sublime, the beautiful church of St Mary's, Thornborough. The action will take place on two main stages.

The Friday and Saturday night performances are now sold out but tickets remain for the matinee at 13.00pm on Saturday 10th May.

Tickets are £20 each and are available from [email protected]