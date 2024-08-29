Crime writers join to support village library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anyone who has visited their local library in search of a thrilling weekend read will have noticed how popular the crime section always is, especially with the over-50s. As community library volunteers will confirm, books on crime fiction and true crime seem to hold great appeal for this particular demographic.

As an award-winning local author ofboth crime/espionage fiction and true crime, Denise Beddows has, for the past decade, been a member of the committee which organises Chalfont St Giles & Jordans Literary Festival.

Seeing at first hand the growing popularity amongst readers of all genres of crime writing, she came up with the concept of a dedicated crime writing festival and identified Gerrard Cross Community Association's Colston Hall as an ideal venue to hold such an event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the kind assistance of GXCA's events manager, Julie Gilmour, and the support of Chiltern Bookshops' Sheryl Shurville and Martin McKean, the Chiltern Kills Crime Writing Festival was born.

Steph Broadribb.

Co-opting some fellow crime writers and a stalwart band of local volunteers to help her arrange it, she also gained the backing of Gerrards Cross Mayor and Town Council and the inaugural festival took place on October 7, 2023, funded by the generous support of local businesses. A host of well-known crime writers descended on the town and, for the princely sum of £40, crime fiction and true crime fans were able to see their favourite authors on stage.

The recent decision by Buckinghamshire Unitary Authority to defund our local libraries, some of which also serve as designated 'warm spaces' for those in the community affected by the worsening economic crisis and the loss of heating allowances, gave Denise another idea. It occurred to her to make popular writers accessible to readers on a more affordable basis, whilst also raising much-needed funds to help keep the libraries going.

Chilterns Crime Quarterly

The concept of the Chilterns Crime Quarterly, a series of sensibly-priced 'meet the author' events, was born. Best-selling crime authors Joanna Wallace, Dan Malakin, Louise Burfitt-Dons and JA Marley joined Denise for the first of these events one Saturday afternoon last June, during 'National Crime Writing Week' and as part of Chalfont St Peter's successful 'Fringe Festival Week'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MJ Arlidge.

The event was well attended and readers got to meet and chat to the authors in a more intimate and cosy venue than at large festivals. They had the opportunity to ask questions without floundering in a sea of hands and they could browse and buy signed copies of the authors' latest books.

It was truly heartwarming to see some of those who attended leaving with armfuls of books they had bought. It was also encouraging that authors were willing to come from London and further afield to support our village's community library and to meet their fans. Tickets were priced at just £7 with all proceeds going directly to the libary.

The next Chilterns Crime Quarterly event is on Saturday, October14 from 2pm til 4pm at Chalfont St Peter Community Library.

Denise will be welcoming fellow crime writers Steph Broadribb, MJ Arlidge, SJ Benett, Dave Sivers and Morgen Bailey, some of whom will be launching their new books at the event.

Tickets, still priced at only £7, are available from the library.