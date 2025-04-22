Comedy evening at Aylesbury Music Centre

By John Chantler
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 15:44 BST
Victor and AlbertVictor and Albert
On Saturday, 17 May, Professor Victor and Dr Albert present an evening of merriment, laughter, music, magic and comic mayhem. This will be an evening to remember, you won't have seen anything like it before!

If you a fortunate enough to remember Victor Borge then you know how funny musical comedy can be, these guys take it to a new level so come along and give it a try.

Tickets £15 per person available from aylesburychoral.org.uk or email [email protected].

