Comedy evening at Aylesbury Music Centre

Victor and Albert

On Saturday, 17 May, Professor Victor and Dr Albert present an evening of merriment, laughter, music, magic and comic mayhem. This will be an evening to remember, you won't have seen anything like it before!

If you a fortunate enough to remember Victor Borge then you know how funny musical comedy can be, these guys take it to a new level so come along and give it a try.

Tickets £15 per person available from aylesburychoral.org.uk or email [email protected].