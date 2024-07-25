Clay creations at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTERContributor
Published 25th Jul 2024, 10:17 BST
Choose an animal to create from clay and wire!

Friday 16 August – Clay Creations

Make a clay animal inspired by our own museum collection: will you make a predator or prey?

You can also:– colour in an alien to add to our weird and wonderful space mural– use our play corner– try out our activity sheets, colouring and wordsearches– learn how to use the sgraffito method to create your own animal picture

£4 per participant.

Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm

Suitable for ages 3+

discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/58436?catID=56752

