Clay creations at Discover Bucks Museum
Choose an animal to create from clay and wire!
Friday 16 August – Clay Creations
Make a clay animal inspired by our own museum collection: will you make a predator or prey?
You can also:– colour in an alien to add to our weird and wonderful space mural– use our play corner– try out our activity sheets, colouring and wordsearches– learn how to use the sgraffito method to create your own animal picture
£4 per participant.
Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm
Suitable for ages 3+
