Churchill Auctioneers’ October Auction to feature rare Antarctic Exploration letters

Churchill Auctioneers is excited to announce its October 7th-9th Auction, showcasing an extraordinary collection of historical letters from the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration alongside over 1,000 lots of antiques and collectibles.

The sale includes correspondence from key figures such as Captain Robert Falcon Scott and Fridtjof Nansen, offering a glimpse into their pivotal roles in polar history.

Lewis Johnson, Director of Churchill Auctioneers, said: “We are thrilled to offer this incredible collection of historical letters from some of the greatest explorers in history. These pieces offer a unique opportunity for collectors to connect with a truly significant period in polar exploration.”

This month’s three-day auction features a wide variety of items including jewellery, books, fine art, furniture, and more. With lot viewing available from October 3rd-5th, buyers can examine pieces in person at Churchill Auctioneers’ new headquarters in Thame, Oxfordshire, or participate online or in-room on the day.

Antarctic Exploration Letters

Other notable lots include:

A rare antique hand carved Indian Jain figure

Winston Churchill hand signed letter dated 1933

Triumph Bonneville 750 T140V motorcycle, first registered in 1977

George Smith of Newcastle antique style kilim upholstered sofa

Auction Dates: October 7th-9th, starting at 10am Lot Viewing: October 3rd-5th, 9am – 4pm