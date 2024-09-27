Churchill Auctioneers’ October Auction to feature rare Antarctic Exploration letters
The sale includes correspondence from key figures such as Captain Robert Falcon Scott and Fridtjof Nansen, offering a glimpse into their pivotal roles in polar history.
Lewis Johnson, Director of Churchill Auctioneers, said: “We are thrilled to offer this incredible collection of historical letters from some of the greatest explorers in history. These pieces offer a unique opportunity for collectors to connect with a truly significant period in polar exploration.”
This month’s three-day auction features a wide variety of items including jewellery, books, fine art, furniture, and more. With lot viewing available from October 3rd-5th, buyers can examine pieces in person at Churchill Auctioneers’ new headquarters in Thame, Oxfordshire, or participate online or in-room on the day.
Other notable lots include:
- A rare antique hand carved Indian Jain figure
- Winston Churchill hand signed letter dated 1933
- Triumph Bonneville 750 T140V motorcycle, first registered in 1977
- George Smith of Newcastle antique style kilim upholstered sofa
Auction Dates: October 7th-9th, starting at 10am Lot Viewing: October 3rd-5th, 9am – 4pm
