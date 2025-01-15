Chiltern Hills Rally celebrates 31 years
Classic car show and family fun day in Aylesbury
Event: Chiltern Hills Vintage Vehicle Rally
Date: Sunday, May 18th, 2025 Time: 10 AM - 5 PM
Location: Weedon Park Weedon Aylesbury Bucks HP224NN
Features:
- Classic and vintage vehicle displays (cars, bikes, buses, military, and emergency vehicles)
- Children's rides and entertainment
- Live music
- Trade stands
- Food and drink stalls, including licensed bar
- Fun dog show
- Free public parking
- Kids under 12 enter free with an adult
Tickets: Available on the website: www.chilternhillsrally.org.uk
Contact Email: [email protected]