Chiltern Hills Rally celebrates 31 years

By adrian fell
Contributor
Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Classic car show and family fun day in Aylesbury

Event: Chiltern Hills Vintage Vehicle Rally

Date: Sunday, May 18th, 2025 Time: 10 AM - 5 PM

Location: Weedon Park Weedon Aylesbury Bucks HP224NN

Classic cars and vehicles of all kinds Lots to do for all the family including live music, children's rides, trade stands, fun dog show food and drink stands and lots more

Features:

  • Classic and vintage vehicle displays (cars, bikes, buses, military, and emergency vehicles)
  • Children's rides and entertainment
  • Live music
  • Trade stands
  • Food and drink stalls, including licensed bar
  • Fun dog show
  • Free public parking
  • Kids under 12 enter free with an adult

Tickets: Available on the website: www.chilternhillsrally.org.uk

Contact Email: [email protected]

