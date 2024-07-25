Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's ‘All Systems Go’ for this year's Chearsley Classic & Vintage Show, which will take place on Sunday 8th September.

Now in its 13th year, the ‘Chearsley Classic & Vintage Show’ takes place on Sunday 8th September at the Chearsley Cricket Ground, on the Winchendon Road, just outside the village.

Over 400 owners have already registered their vehicles to attend on the day

This year’s show will open to the general public at 11am and close at 4pm and, once again, entry and parking are free of charge. In addition to a wide selection of classic and vintage vehicles, visitors will also be able to visit a range of arts & craft stalls and trade stands. There will also be a fairground and other entertainments for youngsters, a programme of live music and a wide range of food and drinks available from a BBQ and a range of specialist food trucks.

Funds raised during the show will be invested in the development of Chearsley Cricket Club, in particular the continuing success of the Junior Cricket programme. In addition, donations to selected charities will also be made. Following the 2023 show, donations were made to ‘The Chearsley Village Trust’, ‘Thames Valley Air Ambulance’ and ‘The Nic Willoughby Fund’.

“We are delighted with the progress we’ve made with our show over the years and we continue to receive tremendous feedback from many attending,” said organiser, Andy Yorke

“In addition to creating interest for car enthusiasts, we’ve always aimed to provide an excellent day out for families and others visiting the show. Once again, we have a great event in prospect, and we’d like to express our appreciation to all the volunteers in our local community, who’ll help make it all happen again this year, and the many sponsors who’ll be supporting this year’s show.”