Celebrating Creativity: Bucks Art Weeks returns this June

Use the Bucks Art Weeks directory or website to plan your day out

Bucks Art Weeks, the county’s largest celebration of visual arts and crafts, returns this June with a vibrant programme that opens the doors of studios and galleries across Buckinghamshire.

From painters and photographers to ceramicists, textile artists, and sculptors, the event offers a rare glimpse into the creative processes of hundreds of artists working across the region.

Running from June 7th to 22nd, this annual open studios event is entirely free to visit and provides a unique opportunity for you to explore art in a more intimate setting. Whether nestled in picturesque villages or tucked behind busy high streets, these venues invite the public to meet the makers, ask questions, and even purchase original artwork and gifts directly from the source.

What makes Bucks Art Weeks special is its community feel. Rather than confining itself to galleries, it spills into local life - artists open up barns, conservatories, and garden studios, often offering refreshments and demonstrations. Some even run drop-in workshops, making this an ideal day out for families and aspiring creatives alike.

Glass workers like Debra Eden (exhibiting at Swanbourne) will be taking part

Now celebrating its 40th year, Bucks Art Weeks is organised by Visual Images Group, a volunteer-led collective of artists who are passionate about supporting and showcasing the county’s creative talent. The event spans the entire county, from Olney to Burnham, and includes both established professionals and up-and-coming artists.

Visitors can browse the full programme online at www.bucksartweeks.org.uk, where they’ll find an interactive map, artist profiles, and themed trails to help plan their visits. Whether you’re seeking inspiration, looking to start your own collection, or simply want to enjoy a cultural day out, Bucks Art Weeks is a celebration not to be missed.

So mark your calendars and prepare to be inspired - art is everywhere in Buckinghamshire this June.