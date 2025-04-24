Celebrate May Day with the children of Buckingham

By Buckingham Town Council
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Join us for one of Buckingham’s most vibrant annual traditions! This year’s May Day event will take place Thursday, May 1, at Bourton Meadow Academy, starting at 10:30 AM.

The morning will be filled with the joyful sights and sounds of local primary school children performing traditional country and Maypole dances, a lively display of heritage and community spirit. Lots of practice and dedication has gone into preparing for this special day, with Debbie Dearlove, Sports Coach at Bourton Meadow Academy, keeping this cultural tradition alive.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our community, our children, and our shared traditions,” said Debbie. “It’s always a joy to see the pride and excitement on the faces of our young performers.”

The festivities will officially commence with an opening declaration by Buckingham’s Town Crier, Patrick Laws. Everyone is welcome! Parents, carers, friends, and members of the public are warmly invited to attend and share in this celebration of local culture.

Please note that parking at Bourton Meadow Academy is limited, so guests are kindly encouraged to walk to the event where possible. Be sure to arrive early to sign in and secure a good viewing spot before the dancing begins!

