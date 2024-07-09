Cancer support centre celebrates milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cancer support charity the Hummingbird Centre has thrown down the gauntlet to challenge residents to use the number 10 to raise money to mark its 10th anniversary.

It could be anything to do with the number 10, such as from running, cycling or swimming 10k, climbing 10 peaks, getting 10 friends to join a bake-off – in fact the more imaginative the better.

Founder Mechelle Harris will not be missing out either, she has pledged to take on a challenge nominated by the public.

Suggestions so far include taking on an Army assault course, sky diving and competing in Strictly Brackley. Nothing is off the table – within reason - and all suggestions will go into the hat and one will be drawn out.

Mechelle dressed as an Elf

Previously she dressed as Spiderman to wash windows; donned a bikini for a catwalk show and dressed as an Elf to waitress and wash-up at café Bicester Bean.

Celebrations kick-off on Saturday, July 13, from 12pm to 4pm, with an open-day at the Hummingbird Centre, in Station Road, Launton, near Bicester. Supporters old and new are invited to come along and raise a glass to mark the anniversary.

There will be an array of fundraising stalls, which have been organised by the guests and the team, including a tombola, raffle and dog show. There will be mocktails and cakes in the barn, and entertainment provided by Sparky and Sprite.

The team have set a fund-raising target from the challenges of £10,000 - £1,000 for each year the Hummingbird Centre has supported people with cancer and their families from across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Mechelle dressed as Spiderman to wash windows

Mechelle said: “We would love to mark this special milestone by getting as many people as possible involved to have some fun and raise some money.

“When we started in 2014, we could never have imagined the impact we would have on our guests and their families; and the wider community. We started off hoping to bring a little support and comfort to those living with cancer, but we soon realised there was a real need for our services and quickly expanded.

“It has been tough at times and we have lost some very special people; but what has been wonderful is how the community took us to their heart. We seemed to ignite something because so many people have given their time to volunteer with us or done crazy things to raise money for us and we can’t thank them enough. It’s that wonderful spirit and generosity that has ensured the centre is still there for people going through a really tough period in their lives.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, and I, along with our fabulous team are looking forward to continuing to be here for those on their cancer journey for many years to come.”

Volunteers who carried out DIY SOS style makeover at centre

For the rest of 2024, the focus will be on expanding the support offered by the Children’s Centre, but the specialist staff needed would cost in the region of £50,000. She said: “It would be great if any businesses or entrepreneurs could help fund four more specialist play therapists for these children and young people, whose lives and families have been impacted by cancer. Please do get in touch.”

To find out more view https://thehummingbirdcentre.org.uk/ call 01869 244244 or email [email protected].

About The Hummingbird

The Hummingbird Centre opened its doors in 2014 after a promise Hummingbird founder Mechelle Harris made to her late father Raymond Hurcombe to create something good out of their loss as a family.

Members of the Highfield Scoial Club donate to centre