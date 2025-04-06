Buzz Cinema: Short films at The Dukes

Captivated audience during film screening 2023

Talented independent filmmakers from across Beds, Herts & Bucks are gathering at The Dukes pub in Heath and Reach on Sunday April 27th for a Buzz Cinema screening of their short films.

With each one ranging from just a couple of minutes to quarter of an hour, this guarantees to be a night where you never know what’s coming next, but it’ll definitely be entertaining!

There is limited space available, so get your tickets now!

Q&A after screening 2024

This is a Buzz Cinema event forming just one part of a year-long calendar of screenings, workshops and networking opportunities.

Simply head to the Buzz Cinema website www.buzzcinema.co.uk/ for more information and to buy tickets.