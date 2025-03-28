Bucks micro pig attraction celebrates two star mums this Mother's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amersham’s beloved Kew Little Pigs, the UK’s leading ethical breeder of miniature pigs, is celebrating Mother’s Day in style this year by honouring their top mums—Jilly and Freya.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The farm attraction, known for its award-winning miniature pigs, is inviting families to join in the festivities on Sunday, where the spotlight will be on two very special mothers who’ve made their mark on the farm and in the hearts of many.

Jilly, the farm’s ‘Number 1 Mum,’ is a seasoned pro in the world of pig motherhood. Over the years, she has given birth to an impressive 38 piglets, solidifying her place as a farm favorite. Her gentle nature and nurturing spirit have made her a beloved figure among visitors, who come to see her and her growing family of adorable piglets. This year, Jilly’s legacy as a top mum is being celebrated in a big way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Jilly isn’t the only star mum at Kew Little Pigs. Freya, a lovely pig who recently moved to Burden Nature Sanctuary in Co Galway, Ireland as part of the farm’s expansion into the EU, is also making waves.

One of Jilly's adorable piglets - Animal News Agency

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Freya gave birth to six incredibly cute piglets. The birth of these piglets marks a significant moment for Kew Little Pigs, as Freya’s little ones are the first to be born as part of the farm’s growing European presence.

Kew Little Pigs’ expansion into the EU has been a major milestone for the farm. With its reputation for ethical breeding and high standards, the farm is now able to provide its beloved miniature pigs as pets not just in the UK, but across Europe. All of the piglets born at Kew Little Pigs are placed in loving homes, where they go on to live long, happy lives with their new families.

The farm’s commitment to best practices in animal care has made it a trusted name in the industry. The team at Kew Little Pigs ensures that every miniature pig is raised in a nurturing environment, receiving the best possible care from birth to adoption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kew Little Pigs is offering visitors a special treat. On Sunday, mums visiting the farm will receive a complimentary tea or coffee, as a small token of appreciation for everything they do. Additionally, for those looking to adopt a pig, the farm is offering a special promotion: a free precious stone bracelet with any gold or silver pig adoption pack purchased.

Freya with her newly born piglets yesterday - Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, the owner of Kew Little Pigs, expressed her excitement about the Mother’s Day celebrations: "We are so proud of the incredible mums on our farm, especially Jilly and Freya, who have given so much love to their piglets over the years. It’s a joy to celebrate them and all the mums who visit us. Mother’s Day is the perfect time to appreciate the incredible bond between a mother and her little ones, and we’re thrilled to share that experience with our visitors."

As Kew Little Pigs continues to grow and expand, the farm remains dedicated to its ethical breeding practices, ensuring that each miniature pig finds a loving home where they can live a happy life. Whether in the UK or the EU, the legacy of Kew Little Pigs’ top mums is sure to continue for years to come.

For more information on Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com