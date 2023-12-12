On October 12th, 2023, Kayleigh Jones, Lifestyle and Wellbeing Lead, had the privilege of representing the Fremantle Trust at a Luncheon and Presentation event.

This occasion was organised by the Buckinghamshire Masonic Bowling Association, and it was a day filled with warmth and generosity.

During the event, Kayleigh Jones was introduced to the members of the association, and they all gathered for a delightful 4-course meal. The highlight of the day was the presentation of a £500 cheque to the Fremantle Trust by Jim Lumsden, the Secretary of the group. This contribution was aimed at supporting the trust’s initiatives and activities that enhance the lives of its residents.

Jim Lumsden, expressing the reason behind their choice, said, “Thank you so much for accepting our invite and accepting our Donation to The Fremantle Trust. We wanted the funds we have raised over the last year to go to a charity where it can make a difference, even just a small one.”

Bucks Masonic Bowling Association

As well as the donation to the Fremantle Trust, Jim Lumsden also presented a cheque to the Scan Appeal, their second chosen charity of the year. The event continued with the presentation of trophies and prizes to the winners of the bowling season, followed by a charity raffle, where funds were further raised to support important causes.

Jim Lumsden reached out to Sue Faulkner, Community and Lifestyle Manager, to extend the invitation to accept the donation. His decision was influenced by the remarkable activities and events he saw on the Fremantle Trust’s website, which demonstrated the trust’s dedication to improving the quality of life for its residents.

With this, Sue Faulkner expressed her gratitude, stating, “The funds donated will go towards a new project buying equipment whereby the residents will be able to record their wonderful memories and share them with each other and families. Reminiscence is very important for older people, reliving past events during their lifetime restores their sense of self and belonging, as well as keeping the memories alive for the family”.

