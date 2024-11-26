Buckinghamshire's biggest ice rink is now open

By Reecca Martin
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 12:49 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 10:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Aylesbury’s Chiltern View Nursery is back to sprinkle some Christmas magic to Buckinghamshire! Their fantastic family-friendly ice rink is now open for the festive season until 31st December, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Last Friday, they kicked things off in style with a dazzling gala night featuring the legendary Boney M, the sensational All Ice Productions, and fabulous special guests: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix and BBC Three Counties Breakfast Show favorite Andy Collins. An opening event full of sparkle!

Step into a beautifully decorated Winter Wonderland where you’ll find a fully licensed bar, delicious festive treats, an interactive Santa Sleigh Ride and an unforgettable festive vibe. It’s the perfect Christmas outing for the whole family.

Special events to look forward to include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chiltern View Ice RinkChiltern View Ice Rink
Chiltern View Ice Rink
  • An Evening with Cher Tribute Rachel Hawnt (29 Nov)
  • Drag Queen Bingo (8 Dec)
  • ABBA Sisters Disco Party (21 Dec)
  • Meet Santa (14, 15, 21, 22, 23, & 24 Dec | 10am–2pm) – tickets include a meet-and-greet, gift, and holiday cheer!

Breakfast with Santa (18 & 19 Dec) – enjoy a scrumptious cooked breakfast, 30-minute skate, fun activities, and a magical meet-and-greet with the jolly man himself!

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out! Gather your family and friends, lace up your skates, and join in the festive fun.

Book now at www.chilternviewicerink.co.uk

Related topics:BuckinghamshireAylesburyTickets
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice