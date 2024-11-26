Buckinghamshire's biggest ice rink is now open

Aylesbury’s Chiltern View Nursery is back to sprinkle some Christmas magic to Buckinghamshire! Their fantastic family-friendly ice rink is now open for the festive season until 31st December, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Friday, they kicked things off in style with a dazzling gala night featuring the legendary Boney M, the sensational All Ice Productions, and fabulous special guests: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix and BBC Three Counties Breakfast Show favorite Andy Collins. An opening event full of sparkle!

Step into a beautifully decorated Winter Wonderland where you’ll find a fully licensed bar, delicious festive treats, an interactive Santa Sleigh Ride and an unforgettable festive vibe. It’s the perfect Christmas outing for the whole family.

Special events to look forward to include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chiltern View Ice Rink

An Evening with Cher Tribute Rachel Hawnt (29 Nov)

Drag Queen Bingo (8 Dec)

ABBA Sisters Disco Party (21 Dec)

Meet Santa (14, 15, 21, 22, 23, & 24 Dec | 10am–2pm) – tickets include a meet-and-greet, gift, and holiday cheer!

Breakfast with Santa (18 & 19 Dec) – enjoy a scrumptious cooked breakfast, 30-minute skate, fun activities, and a magical meet-and-greet with the jolly man himself!

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out! Gather your family and friends, lace up your skates, and join in the festive fun.

Book now at www.chilternviewicerink.co.uk