Buckinghamshire's biggest ice rink is now open
Last Friday, they kicked things off in style with a dazzling gala night featuring the legendary Boney M, the sensational All Ice Productions, and fabulous special guests: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix and BBC Three Counties Breakfast Show favorite Andy Collins. An opening event full of sparkle!
Step into a beautifully decorated Winter Wonderland where you’ll find a fully licensed bar, delicious festive treats, an interactive Santa Sleigh Ride and an unforgettable festive vibe. It’s the perfect Christmas outing for the whole family.
Special events to look forward to include:
- An Evening with Cher Tribute Rachel Hawnt (29 Nov)
- Drag Queen Bingo (8 Dec)
- ABBA Sisters Disco Party (21 Dec)
- Meet Santa (14, 15, 21, 22, 23, & 24 Dec | 10am–2pm) – tickets include a meet-and-greet, gift, and holiday cheer!
Breakfast with Santa (18 & 19 Dec) – enjoy a scrumptious cooked breakfast, 30-minute skate, fun activities, and a magical meet-and-greet with the jolly man himself!
Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out! Gather your family and friends, lace up your skates, and join in the festive fun.
Book now at www.chilternviewicerink.co.uk