Buckingham Town Council 2025 Events

From Festivals to Fairs, Markets to Music—It’s a Year of Fun, Celebration, and Connection Mark your calendars and get ready to make memories! Buckingham is gearing up for an unforgettable 2025, with a jam-packed schedule of events that will energize the town and bring the community together like never before.

This year’s calendar is brimming with activities for all ages and interests, from food festivals and artisan markets to live music and the Christmas Parade. Whether you’re a lifelong local or a first-time visitor, Buckingham is the place to be in 2025.

Whats on:

Pancake Race, Thurs 20th February

Food Fair, Sat 22nd February

Best Kept Village

Good Endings Fair, 29th March

Easter Bazaar, Sun 6th April

Spring Green Fair, Sun 27th April

May Day, Thu 1st April

Buckingham In Bloom, Mon 5th May to Mon 7th July

Buckingham Live, Sun 25th May (in partnership with Buckingham Live)

Celebrate Buckingham Day, Sat 21st June

Fringe Week: arts, sport, and culture events, Sun 21st - Sun 27th July

Summer Youth Projects, Skatepark Jam, July/August

BandJam, Sun 24th August (in partnership with BandJam)

Dog Show, Sat 6th September

River Rinses, Sept/Oct

Local Democracy Week, October

Charter Fair, 18th and 25th October

Hallowe’en Disco, Friday 31st October

Bonfire & Fireworks, Sat 1st November

Remembrance Parade, Sunday 9th November

Winter Fair, Sun 16th November

Christmas Lights Switch On, Thurs 27th November

Small Business Saturday, Saturday 6th December 2025

Christmas Parade, Sat 13th December

Community Fair, Sat 13th December

We also host a number events where we raise a Flag throughout the year for different occasions, details of which can be found on our website and within our newsletter.