Buckingham Town Council 2025 Events
From Festivals to Fairs, Markets to Music—It’s a Year of Fun, Celebration, and Connection Mark your calendars and get ready to make memories! Buckingham is gearing up for an unforgettable 2025, with a jam-packed schedule of events that will energize the town and bring the community together like never before.
This year’s calendar is brimming with activities for all ages and interests, from food festivals and artisan markets to live music and the Christmas Parade. Whether you’re a lifelong local or a first-time visitor, Buckingham is the place to be in 2025.
Whats on:
- Pancake Race, Thurs 20th February
- Food Fair, Sat 22nd February
- Best Kept Village
- Good Endings Fair, 29th March
- Easter Bazaar, Sun 6th April
- Spring Green Fair, Sun 27th April
- May Day, Thu 1st April
- Buckingham In Bloom, Mon 5th May to Mon 7th July
- Buckingham Live, Sun 25th May (in partnership with Buckingham Live)
- Celebrate Buckingham Day, Sat 21st June
- Fringe Week: arts, sport, and culture events, Sun 21st - Sun 27th July
- Summer Youth Projects, Skatepark Jam, July/August
- BandJam, Sun 24th August (in partnership with BandJam)
- Dog Show, Sat 6th September
- River Rinses, Sept/Oct
- Local Democracy Week, October
- Charter Fair, 18th and 25th October
- Hallowe’en Disco, Friday 31st October
- Bonfire & Fireworks, Sat 1st November
- Remembrance Parade, Sunday 9th November
- Winter Fair, Sun 16th November
- Christmas Lights Switch On, Thurs 27th November
- Small Business Saturday, Saturday 6th December 2025
- Christmas Parade, Sat 13th December
- Community Fair, Sat 13th December
We also host a number events where we raise a Flag throughout the year for different occasions, details of which can be found on our website and within our newsletter.