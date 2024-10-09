Buckingham Parish Church: In Loving Memory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buckingham Parish Church is holding a quiet service for all those who have lost loved ones in the past few years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Loving Memory

A service to remember those we have loved and lost

Buckingham Parish Church

Funeral cortege

Saturday 2nd November 2024 at 3pm

Losing a loved member of the family or a close friend is always sad. We mark their passing with appropriate ceremony, usually with either a funeral or a memorial service.

We may have said our goodbyes, but memories abide.

St Peter and St Paul’s Church holds an annual service for all those who have lost loved ones during the past few years. We offer a quiet space to reflect on their life, to sing some well-known hymns and to join with others who share in the grief of loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s service will be held on Saturday 2nd November at 3pm, where there will be an opportunity to remember those we have lost, and to light a candle of hope in their memory. We will read out the names of all those who have recently died; there will be a short talk and a time of prayer. One or two familiar poems will be read out.

We will serve refreshments after the service. You are welcome to stay on and sit quietly with your memories. Please take the opportunity to chat with us afterwards if you would like to.

We are grateful to Heritage & Sons, Funeral Directors, for their generous support for this service.

We look forward to welcoming you to Buckingham Parish Church, Castle Street, Buckingham MK18 1BS.

Revd. Maurice Stanton-Saringer

Paul Mileham, Licensed Lay Minister

Rector: Revd. Will Pearson-Gee