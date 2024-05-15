Buckingham Live Weekend event line up announced!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckingham Live Weekend, a new three day music festival based in Buckingham has announced the full line up of musical events over the May bank holiday weekend.

A fantastic nine different venues and dozens of acts will be performing in pubs, restaurants and outdoors across Buckingham from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th May.

Friday 24th May:

· 7.00pm - Music at Mey: Adam O’Connell will perform at Mey Mediterranean Bar & Grill *Table booking required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckingham Live will take place on the green outside Buckingham Football Club

· 7.30pm - Acoustic Night: Crazy Heart & Friends will perform at The Granary at the Grand Junction

Saturday 25th May:

· 12 – 2pm – Introducing Stage: New Talent Showcase organised by Buckingham Live Sessions at the Cattle Pens, in the Town Centre

· 2 – 2.30pm – Bollywood Beats with Bobbie: dance performance outside the Old Gaol, Town Centre

· 2pm – Adstock Singers: performing at The Mitre

· 4.30 – 6.15pm – Live Acoustic Grooves: Chris Sagan performing at Prego *Table booking required

· 4.30 – 6.30pm – Malish: performing at The Mitre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 7.30 – 11pm – Rock Night: In The Cote at The Woolpack

· 8 – 11pm – B:Muses Poetry & Song At The Woolpack

· 8pm – Dave Catermole & Daniel Buckland performing at The Mitre

· 8.30pm – Live Music at the New Inn

Sunday 26th May

· 1 – 10pm – Buckingham Live 24 Music Festival: a full day of music, food and fun at Buckingham Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Buckingham Live Sessions and Buckingham Town Council and supported by the Football Club, Buckingham Live 24 will use an outdoor stage to showcase a mix of bands, solo performers and end the night with a DJ. 3Bs radio will also be there to live broadcast the event.

Enjoy live music, sunshine and family fun on the green outside Buckingham Football Club clubhouse, including bouncy castles and face painting. A licensed bar will be available in the clubhouse, alongside hot food from Go Greek, Tribal Eatz and Howes Fish & Chips. Bring your own picnic is encouraged, but please no glass bottles. If you would like to bring a gazebo, these can be pitched in a dedicated area of the site.

Four disabled parking bays are available at the Stratford Fields Car Park (for blue badge holders on a first come first served basis), and a hard standing accessible viewing area near the stage for Buckingham Live 24.

Stratford Fields Car Park will otherwise be closed to members of the public during the event, to allow space for food vans and essential event vehicles. The event is a short walk through Heartlands Park from the Cornwalls Meadow Car Park in Buckingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckingham Live Sessions wish to thank their sponsors: Buckingham Town Council, MobileRE, Akeley Wood School, BCQ, Gilroy Steel, Stowe School, Vitagraph, Bittersweet Music & Gilroy Steel Solicitors along with all of the venues and vendors that are taking part.

Chair of the Buckingham Town Centre & Events Committee said “Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre & Events Committee are very pleased to be working with Buckingham Live Sessions and the Buckingham Football Club on a major family orientated event at the town Football Club.

"We are also very pleased at the amount of different venues which have taken the opportunity to work with Buckingham Live delivering a wide range of music events running up to the bank holiday Sunday giving more opportunity to appreciate live music in Buckingham and the wide range of musical talent in the town of Buckingham.