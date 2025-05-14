Buckingham in Bloom gardening competition

Open to all residents and businesses of Buckingham, this fun and free to enter competition has three residential categories, best kept front garden, best hanging baskets/containers and best community garden.

This year’s contest also features two categories for local businesses both independent traders and large/chain businesses.

The rules are very simple in that all entries must be visible from the kerbside. The Judges will be looking for colour, variety of plants, overall design, whether it attracts insects and other wildlife, garden maintenance and planting schemes which achieve sustainability, use of space and originality. Fantastic prizes are on offer for the winners of each category.

You can enter online using the form below or you can pick up a paper form from the Tourist Information Centre or Buckingham Library. https://forms.office.com/e/naZgyre6dG

1st Place Winner of Best Front Garden 2024

Closing date for entries is Friday 20th June and the judges are looking forward to going round and judging the entries at beginning of July 2025. Winners be announced shortly after that, and prizes awarded to first and second winners in each category.

Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chair of Town Centre & Events Committee said: “Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre and Events Committeeis pleased to once again put the town forward for the Town in Bloom competition this year.

We hope that as many residents as possible will take part in this event, which aims to bring the community together in a shared activity. It’s a wonderful opportunity to brighten up the town and celebrate the efforts of individuals and families through their beautiful floral displays.“