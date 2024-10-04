Buckingham Historic Charter Fair returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buckingham’s historic Charter Fair returns to the heart of the town centre this October, promising fun for all ages with a variety of thrilling rides, games, and sideshows. While the showmen traditionally arrive on the Friday before to set up, the rides and amusements will be ready for the community to enjoy on Saturday 12th and 19th October. The Buckingham Charter Fair has been a town tradition for centuries, with its origins dating back to a charter granted by Queen Mary I in 1554, and a second charter given by Charles II in 1658. These charters mandate that the fair must take place on a Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A full road closure will be in place to ensure the safety of attendees and allow the fair to operate smoothly. Market Hill, Market Square, and High Street will be closed to traffic from 7am on the Friday before both Saturdays until 6am on Sunday, with parking in these areas suspended. The town centre bus stop will also be closed from 10am on both Fridays to 6am Sunday.

The Town Mayor, Cllr Anja Schaefer, will officially open the fair at 1pm on Saturday 12th October, accompanied by the Town Crier, Patrick Laws. A special hour between 1pm and 2pm on this day has been set aside for local disabled children, who will have free access to all rides and sideshows, generously provided by the Nichols Brothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said that “Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre & Events Committee, with the support of our officer team, Greenspaces Team, and volunteers, is excited to bring the Charter Fair back to Buckingham. Join us for the official opening on the 12th at 1:00 PM, led by Mayor Councillor Anya Schaeffer, with thanks to Mr. Marshall Nichols. Free rides will be available for qualifying organisations, and we are grateful to the Showmen for their professionalism in making this event possible. We look forward to welcoming you and your families to enjoy this cherished annual tradition over two weekends.”

One of the new rides at Buckingham Charter Fair, photo from Derek Pelling

The Buckingham Charter Fair is a cherished event that brings together families and residents to celebrate the town’s rich history while enjoying modern-day entertainment. Be sure to visit the fair this October and join in the festivities!