Buckingham Historic Charter Fair returns
A full road closure will be in place to ensure the safety of attendees and allow the fair to operate smoothly. Market Hill, Market Square, and High Street will be closed to traffic from 7am on the Friday before both Saturdays until 6am on Sunday, with parking in these areas suspended. The town centre bus stop will also be closed from 10am on both Fridays to 6am Sunday.
The Town Mayor, Cllr Anja Schaefer, will officially open the fair at 1pm on Saturday 12th October, accompanied by the Town Crier, Patrick Laws. A special hour between 1pm and 2pm on this day has been set aside for local disabled children, who will have free access to all rides and sideshows, generously provided by the Nichols Brothers.
Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said that “Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre & Events Committee, with the support of our officer team, Greenspaces Team, and volunteers, is excited to bring the Charter Fair back to Buckingham. Join us for the official opening on the 12th at 1:00 PM, led by Mayor Councillor Anya Schaeffer, with thanks to Mr. Marshall Nichols. Free rides will be available for qualifying organisations, and we are grateful to the Showmen for their professionalism in making this event possible. We look forward to welcoming you and your families to enjoy this cherished annual tradition over two weekends.”
The Buckingham Charter Fair is a cherished event that brings together families and residents to celebrate the town’s rich history while enjoying modern-day entertainment. Be sure to visit the fair this October and join in the festivities!
