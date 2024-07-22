Buckingham Fringe Week: Comedy Night 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckingham Town Council is thrilled to announce another Comedy Night for this year's Fringe Week.

The fantastic Angela Barnes is returning to Buckingham for a headline gig at the Tanlaw Mill on Saturday, 27th July.

Angela Barnes left a career in health and social care for stand-up in 2010 and quickly rose to fame, winning the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011. She has performed nationwide, appeared on BBC Two’s Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, and Hypothetical, and is a favourite on BBC Radio 4. She also co-hosts the popular podcast We Are History with John O’Farrell.

Joining her is Eva Bindeman, a Bristol-based comic known for her warm, conversational humour and unexpected twists. Recently seen on BBC One’s New Comedy Awards, Eva is a rising star recognized as a "Funny Women One to Watch" and is the 2024 Leicester Mercury Comedy Award winner.

Comedy Night headline act Angela Barnes

Acting as MC is Russell Hicks, a provocative and unfiltered comic known for his razor-sharp wit and brash Americanisms. Russell is the voice of Sky Comedy and Coach Hughes on Amazon Prime's Lovestruck High. He regularly headlines at major comedy clubs and is a favourite at Top Secret Comedy Club in London.

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased from the Buckingham Tourist Information Centre or online via the website: Comedy Night - Buckingham Town Council (buckingham-tc.gov.uk).

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8.00pm start. Latecomers may get noticed by the comedians so be warned!

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, Chair of Buckingham Town Centre & Events Committee said: “The Committee is thrilled to partner with the Student Union at Buckingham University to host another Comedy Night, thanks to the support of our office team. We invite everyone to join us for an evening of laughter with Angela Barnes and co. at Tanlaw Mill on the university campus in Buckingham”.