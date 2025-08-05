Buckingham dog show is back

Dog Show 2024

Paws at the Park – Fun Dog Show Returns to Bourton Park! Saturday 6th September 2025, 11am–3pm | Bourton Park, Buckingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready for a day of tail-wagging fun as Bourton Park hosts its much-loved Fun Dog Show on Saturday 6th September from 11am to 3pm.

Bring along your furry companions and faithful four-legged friends for a family-friendly event packed with giggles, frolics, and fabulous prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a range of popular novelty classes, from “Waggiest Tail” to “Best in Show,” there’s something for every pooch – whether pedigree or mongrel, tiny terrier or gentle giant. Rosettes and treats await the winners, and all dogs are guaranteed a warm round of applause!

Whether you're competing or just coming to enjoy the fun, it’s a great day out for all ages. So, grab your lead, bring your dog, and join us at Bourton Park for a paw-sitively perfect Saturday!

For more information, please contact: Deputy Town Clerk – [email protected]

Lead Cllr Lisa O’Donoghue stated: “We started the Dog Show & Awareness Day in 2014 after complaints from residents who were avoiding our parks due to dogs running up to them off lead with no owners in sight, which also led on to other issues, like owners not picking up any deposits their dog had made, which has health implications especially in children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with stall holders selling their wares we will be hosting our ‘just for fun’ dog show, which grows larger each year. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our head judge Kimberly Cox, who promotes responsible dog ownership and has been with us since the very beginning."