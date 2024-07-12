Buckingham community art installation "Totally Me, Totally Buckingham" launches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckingham Town Council is delighted to announce the launch of "Totally Me, Totally Buckingham", a two-week community art installation that celebrates individuality and unity through the power of art. This vibrant exhibition, part of Buckingham Fringe Week, is now open to the public and displayed along the iconic Buckingham Cattle Pens.

"Totally Me, Totally Buckingham" features unique pieces painted by members of our community, each reflecting the artist's personal identity. Every participant was invited to create a painting that represents who they are as individuals, resulting in a diverse and colourful array of artworks that together tell the story of our collective community.

"We are all unique - together we are one community.” This installation embodies this message, highlighting the rich diversity within Buckingham and the strength we find in our differences. Each piece of art is a testament to personal self-expression, and together they form a cohesive celebration of our shared space and community spirit.

The installation will be on display until July 31, 2024, providing ample opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore and appreciate the creativity and individuality that make Buckingham such a special place.

Buckingham Cattle Pens

We invite everyone to visit the Buckingham Cattle Pens to experience this beautiful and meaningful display. Join us in celebrating the diversity and unity of our community through the eyes and hearts of our local artists.

Who are the artists?

The Buckingham School

Royal Latin School

Buckingham Cattle Pens Community Art Project

Bourton Meadow Academy

George Grenville Academy

Buckingham Primary School

Lace Hill Academy

Furze Down School

Lace Hill Manor Care Home

Hamilton House Care Home

Friends of the University of Buckingham

Buckingham Town Council

Buckingham Art4All

and more!

Chair of the Town Council’s Town Centre and Events Committee, Cllr. Robin Stuchbury said “The Buckingham Town Council Events Committee have been working with officers to provide art projects within the community for some time whereby families are able to join together in a free activity. We have been doing more such activities because we recognise there is a need for free family activities, to support families with the rising cost of living which are inclusive to everybody and directly support our community we represent.”