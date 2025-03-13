Breakfast & Brainwaves at Orega Marlow
Orega Marlow launched the event briefing series in November last year to give something back to the local business community. The concept is proving very popular with local entrepreneurs and business owners – as it combines an informative panel discussion with open forum networking. The company runs these events for FREE from its prestigious premises at Marlow International, on Globe Park, in Marlow – where it offers high-end private serviced offices and a contemporary co-working space.
Attendees will enjoy a lively and educational panel discussion, featuring accomplished business leaders from diverse sectors. Attendees will gain actionable insights and tips to take away.
Following the panel element, there is a live Q&A, which stimulates debate and allows guests to ask specific questions. The event closes with open forum networking where people can freely connect with other attendees.
RegistrationThe event is FREE to attend, and spaces are limited.
There is also free parking on site
Date: Monday 31st March 2025
Time: 09.30am – 11:30am
Location: Orega, Marlow International, Parkway, Marlow, Bucks, SL7 1YL
Theme: The Future of Workspaces: Balancing People, Profit, Planet & Productivity.