Brand-new route and more: Everything you need to know about Oxford Half 2025

The Oxford Half marathon returns on Sunday 12 October for another edition of the iconic event that brings thousands to the city.

This year’s event sees some change from previous iterations, following the recent announcement of a brand-new route. The Half’s popularity, however, continues to grow with 2025’s race selling out in record time, for a third year running, and seeing 13,000 runners sign up.

From runners to spectators, timings to entertainment, here is absolutely everything you need to know about 2025’s Oxford Half.

2025 route

The key difference in the new route comes at the start line, which is now based on Mansfield Road and will now be the same place the race finishes. This will allow for easier spectator movement and increases the space for finishers to celebrate, and recover, having crossed the finish line.

The route will take runners past iconic landmarks like the Sheldonian Theatre, Radcliffe Camera, and Bodleian Library. Moving out of the city centre, participants will traverse Summertown, Cutteslowe and Old Marston before heading through University Parks and back to the finish line.

To see all the changes, head to: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/route-information

Getting to the race

The city centre will have most parking suspended and a number of closed roads on event day, so driving to the event is strongly advised against. There will be Park & Ride services available from Pear Tree, Redbridge and Thornhill car parks.

Local buses will be running their normal Sunday services with diversions in place due to the road closures. A train shuttle will be in place from Didcot Parkway on the day of the event, with four departure times getting runners to the Event Village on time.

Pre-race preparations

The race begins at 09:30 with all runners assigned a starting wave time which will help plan your arrival time. The Event Village will be open from 07:30 where participants can use the bag drop service.

Anyone not having their race pack arrive via post must collect their bib from the Event Village on Saturday 11 October. The helpdesk will be open from 10:00 to 17:00.

Make sure to bring your bib with you, with safety pins and the emergency information filled out, so you’re all set to race. Check forecasts in the week of the event so you know what to expect and, most importantly, keep hydrated throughout.

During the race

At aid stations along the route volunteers will be giving out Powerade or water in recyclable cups to help keep runners hydrated.

The race’s cut-off time is 13:45 when roads will start to re-open, runners can still complete the race and will be supported by the team, but will be asked to run on the pavement.

How to watch

There are a number of greats space to cheer for your runner, whether in the city centre catching the start and finish, or out on the route, in Marston or Summertown. You can track runners in the official Oxford Half App, to keep up with their progress and make sure you don’t miss them.

Entertainment areas will be dotted along the route to spur on runners but also for spectators to get involved with and make the most of the weekend.

To plan out your route, visit the official race day guide at: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/race-day-guide

Road closures

The new start and finish line on Mansfield Road will be built on Saturday 11 October so will be closed from midday on Saturday until 20:00 on race day.

The earliest closures on Sunday will be from 05:00 with most roads, excluding Mansfield Road, expected to reopen by 15:00.

To see the entire list of closures and timings, visit: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/travel-information

Next year’s Oxford Half tickets will go on sale shortly after the race with another quick sell-out expected. To join the waitlist now, visit: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/