News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

WhizzFizzFest events in Aylesbury and other Bucks towns just weeks away

This year the popular festival is completing a tour of the county
By James Lowson
Published 31st May 2023, 10:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:18 BST

A children’s literature festival returns to Aylesbury and other Bucks towns early next month.

On Sunday 2 July WhizzFizzFest begins its tour of Bucks at Vale Park in Aylesbury.

Each year Bucks Council puts on a free arts and books festival for families across the county.

Most activities connected to WhizzFizzFest are freeMost activities connected to WhizzFizzFest are free
Most activities connected to WhizzFizzFest are free
Most Popular

Previously, the event has been held in Aylesbury, but this year families will not have as far to travel as two additional dates have been confirmed in other Bucks towns.

A number of local groups and organisations have planned a number of creative activities for the festival, all of them will have an overarching theme of creativity.

WhizzFizzFest @ Aylesbury on Sea, on 2 July, kicks off proceedings with plenty of literature-inspired workshops, which will be put alongside beach-based activities put together by the town council.

The following Saturday, the festival heads to Desborough Carnival in High Wycombe. Desborough Road will be transformed into a hub of live music, great food and tonnes of fun for the whole family. There will be free creative workshops, circus performances, street entertainment and more.

Carnival activities can be enjoyed at the free events in BuckinghamshireCarnival activities can be enjoyed at the free events in Buckinghamshire
Carnival activities can be enjoyed at the free events in Buckinghamshire
Read More
Mural, mural on the wall - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 'makes an entrance' with ...

Finally, the arts show heads to Hats Off Chesham! on 15 July, it is an event combining Music, magic shows, crafting, climbing walls, giant bubbles and more exercises.

In addition, WhizzFizzFest is hosting ‘By the Light of the Moon’ an interactive performance with puppetry and music produced by Full House Theatre, which will visit some of the county’s libraries. Aylesbury’s Discover Bucks Museum is also hosting a special performance of ‘Wind in the Willows, on 8 July. Booking is required for both of these events and a small fee is payable.

Families are encouraged to help out with decorating activities ahead of the festival this half term. More information on where these workshops are taking place can be found online.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “We are excited to be working with new friends this year to bring an even bigger and better WhizzFizzFest to Buckinghamshire. Most events are free so it is something that everyone can enjoy without worrying about costs. WhizzFizzFest is always such a vibrant, fun event and by spreading it across three weekends in three different locations it gives ample opportunity to come along and enjoy the fun.”

Related topics:AylesburyHigh Wycombe