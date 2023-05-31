A children’s literature festival returns to Aylesbury and other Bucks towns early next month.

On Sunday 2 July WhizzFizzFest begins its tour of Bucks at Vale Park in Aylesbury.

Each year Bucks Council puts on a free arts and books festival for families across the county.

Most activities connected to WhizzFizzFest are free

Previously, the event has been held in Aylesbury, but this year families will not have as far to travel as two additional dates have been confirmed in other Bucks towns.

A number of local groups and organisations have planned a number of creative activities for the festival, all of them will have an overarching theme of creativity.

WhizzFizzFest @ Aylesbury on Sea, on 2 July, kicks off proceedings with plenty of literature-inspired workshops, which will be put alongside beach-based activities put together by the town council.

The following Saturday, the festival heads to Desborough Carnival in High Wycombe. Desborough Road will be transformed into a hub of live music, great food and tonnes of fun for the whole family. There will be free creative workshops, circus performances, street entertainment and more.

Carnival activities can be enjoyed at the free events in Buckinghamshire

Finally, the arts show heads to Hats Off Chesham! on 15 July, it is an event combining Music, magic shows, crafting, climbing walls, giant bubbles and more exercises.

In addition, WhizzFizzFest is hosting ‘By the Light of the Moon’ an interactive performance with puppetry and music produced by Full House Theatre, which will visit some of the county’s libraries. Aylesbury’s Discover Bucks Museum is also hosting a special performance of ‘Wind in the Willows, on 8 July. Booking is required for both of these events and a small fee is payable.

Families are encouraged to help out with decorating activities ahead of the festival this half term. More information on where these workshops are taking place can be found online.

