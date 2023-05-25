Mural, mural on the wall - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 'makes an entrance' with panto transformation

The entrance to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has been transformed with a mural paying homage to this year’s family pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Fri 1 Dec 2023 – Wed 3 Jan 2024).

Completed in two and a half days, the striking creation is the work of scenic theatre painters Jason Bishop and Alex Caddick from UK Productions, the company that produces the Waterside pantomime. Each year, the team hand paint an exclusive design for the venue.

Jason said: “The initial sketch took about two hours. We love creating a real talking point for the town and think it’s important the panto magic starts from the very moment audiences walk through the doors.”

The theatre's new-look entrance

Eight paint colours are used, blended and applied to the venue’s exterior entrance – a bold reminder of this year’s production starring Andy Collins.

"The painting depicts the Waterside Theatre disguised as a mine with the Seven Dwarfs walking towards their cottage. The ‘good versus evil’ design sees the opposite side of the piece in darker shades complete with Wicked Queen and innocent Snow White as a vision in the mirror. The mirror frame is the first ever 3D element to be added to the design, and the central apple feature serves as reminder for arguably the most infamous part of the tale.

