A new book covering the history of haunted buildings in Buckinghamshire is set to be released.

Eddie Brazil has penned Paranormal Buckinghamshire, chronicling suspected otherworldly activity throughout the history of the county.

Eddie, a writer, photographer and psychical researcher, has brought together a chilling collection of supernatural experiences.

A suspected haunted property in Aylesbury

Among the eye-opening stories is the tale that Hughenden Manor is patrolled by the ghost of Benjamin Disraeli. Another suggests that a phantom horseman rides over Penn village.

In Aylesbury, Eddie writes of a haunted cottage where a murder took place in the 1960s, a ghostly vicar haunting a nearby village, and a mysterious 19th century murder.

While in Buckingham Eddie describes how the ghost of a priest is said to haunt the 15th century Castle House building.

The book focuses in on roads, cellars, railways, woods, caves, churches and stately homes, both ancient and modern, which are said to be haunted, and takes the reader into a world of ghosts and spirits, designed to intrigue curious residents.

Castle House in Buckingham

Eddie was born in Dublin and later raised in London, but now lives in the county with his wife and daughter. His interests include church architecture, exploring battlefields, steam railways and playing guitar in a rock band.

And this isn't the first time he’s written about Bucks, he’s already released Bloody British History: Buckinghamshire and 50 Gems of Buckinghamshire.

In the introduction to his new 96-page book, which is set to be published on August 15, Eddie writes: “Many of the strange encounters contained within this book display all the hallmarks of phenomena which at the present time has no rational explanation.

“I hope you enjoy reading these ghostly accounts as much as I have enjoyed researching and writing them. Perhaps they will send a shiver down the spine, and hopefully make you think once again about those things which go bump in the night.”