Broken bones no obstacle for authors attending Buckingham Literary Festival

With just days to go before the Buckingham Literary Festival this weekend, two authors have proved that broken bones are no obstacle to their attending.

Broadcaster, columnist and political commentator Iain Dale is determined to be as sharp as ever in his discussion, On this Day in Politics, despite his recent accident necessitating a new hip. And who knows what more may have happened in politics by Saturday?

With her wrist now out of plaster, award-winning biographer Flora Fraser is equally determined to enlighten her audience about another tough customer, Flora Macdonald. The award-winning biographer will talk about the daring, wit and struggle for survival of 24-year old Flora Macdonald in the aftermath of the failed Jacobite rebellion.

Yaw Asiyama

Art expert Will Gompertz's talk on how artists see the world differently to the rest of us is heading for a sell-out, while stunning reviews over the weekend for John Lewis-Stempel's new book, La Vie - My Year as a French Peasant, have created a fresh flurry of interest.

Local playwright, musician, poet and chef Yaw Asiyama has revealed a mouthwatering fusion of Caribbean and African food will now be available to buy before, during and after his performance of Me, Marley and I.

Those who loved Emma Smith's BBC Radio 4 series Taking Issue with Shakespeare won't want to miss her revelations of some of the more unusual uses for books from her wildly entertaining history of books, Portable Magic.

Kids are in for a treat when Cath Howe, renowned for her series featuring Ella, will reveal how she steps into the shoes of her characters (ages 9-12).

Will Gompertz

For younger readers (age 5+) The Greatest Show on Earth is the story of life on earth] as narrated by a friendly troop of ants and Mini Grey's illustrations.

Buck Lit Fest runs from Friday to Sunday, June 16 to 18. For details all events and to book tickets, click here.