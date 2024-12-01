Blind dog and disabled cat feature in brand new children's books after forming unlikely friendship

Peps and Peanut are the subject of two children's books, written by their owner Claire Childs - Animal News Agency

A cat who was left permanently disabled after being bitten by a dog has overcome the odds to make best pals with a blind rescue pup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Childs, who lives in Wendover fostered ginger kitten Peanut in September 2021, after he struggled to find a home due to his severe disability.

The Romanian rescue cat, who was saved by Sirius Animal Rescue, was so injured by the brutal dog attack that he lost the use of his back legs and tail, and suffered nerve damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire was fearful that the traumatised puss may not take to her blind rescue dog Peps, who himself had been saved from the streets of Egypt by ESMA an Egyptian rescue and homed with Claire by the Miracle's Mission Charity in June 2021, but the pair formed an unlikely bond.

Claire, Peps and Peanut are the best of friends - Animal News Agency

"It really was a miracle as I was so worried that Peanut would be frightened of Peps, but he was so curious about him straight away, and before long they were curled up together. They really are best friends and maybe they have bonded over the adversities they have both faced." Said Claire, 46, who works as a fire safety advisor.

Since being adopted by Claire, Peanut has now regained some feeling in his legs, but his care is a daily routine which involves Claire taking him to sit on the toilet in the bathroom to do his business.

Likewise blind Peps has also needed different training to an able bodied dog, and suffers from mobility problems too, but Claire says she wouldn't have the pair any other way, and has even written two children's books about their stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "When we go out on our walks in Wendover Woods everyone knows Peps, some people don't know my name but they know him. Lots of people, especially children have questions, so I decided to write the books as a way to tell their stories, but also show that disability is not something to be afraid of.

"A lot of people think that they could never have a disabled pet, but my response is always 'why?' Peps doesn't pull on the lead and needs short walks only so would be perfect for an older person, he is even trained as a PAT dog.

"Some people have seen Peanut and said 'he can't use his legs, maybe he should be put to sleep' but Peanut lives a happy, fulfilled and pain free life, why would we do that?

"I have adapted my life to care for them, but that is the same as you would do for any member of your family. They don't cost me anymore than a regular pet at the vet and have pet insurance, it is not as scary as many people may think."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The books, Hi! I'm Peps and Hi! I'm Peanut have been a hit with children who have read them so far, and Claire has written the picture-based stories in a way which prompts youngsters to have conversations with adults about the animals and their disabilities.

She added: "Children are the next generation and they are so curious about everything, I didn't shy away from the facts in the books, and this will hopefully prompt conversations about Peps and Peanut with their parents too."

Hi! I'm Peps and Hi! I'm Peanut are available now from Publisher Austin Macauley, priced at £9.99