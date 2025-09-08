Bandjam 2025 - A date to remember

Bandjam 25 was one for the history books – a day filled with superb weather, an amazing line-up of bands, and a crowd that truly rocked. What more could anyone ask for?

This year’s event unveiled a fresh new look, bringing together an eclectic mix of bands across different genres, supported by a brand-new team handling sound and lighting to brilliant effect.

The stage hosted outstanding performances from Blagwagon, The Bellas, Noah’s Cape, The Dilemma, The Recollections, Chasing Tides, Pick n Mix, and The Jurors, all building the excitement towards our fantastic headline act – Razorz.

Expertly compered by the fabulous duo Caz and Vanessa from Stony Stratford Community Radio, the day flowed seamlessly, with their energy keeping spirits high throughout.

Crowns enjoying Bandjam!

No festival is complete without great food and refreshments, and this year’s event was supported by Mark’s Ices and Go Greek, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Reflecting on the event, Cllr Robin Stuchbury said: "Bandjam 25 was an absolutely fantastic celebration of music and community. From the diverse line-up of talented bands to the incredible energy of the crowd, it was clear that everyone had an unforgettable day.

"I want to thank everyone involved the Town Centre and Events Committee, as well as Buckingham Town Council events team for putting this all together. Events like this really show the vibrancy of our town, and I’m proud to see our local talent and community spirit shine so brightly."

Bandjam 25 proved once again why it’s such a cherished date in the calendar – a celebration of music, community, and summer spirit. Here’s to many more!