Bake for Bone Cancer Research taking place at Ashendon Village Hall
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Saturday, 19th October from 2pm - 5pm, A cake sale will be held at Ashendon Village Hall, HP18 0HE.
Please come along to help us continue the fight against bone cancer and raise funds for Bone Cancer Research Trust.
There will be a raffle on the day, along with tea and coffee available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.