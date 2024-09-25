Aylesbury’s top family attraction prepares for Halloween with an ‘Apocaflips’ theme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury’s leading family attraction is gearing up for a Halloween experience with an apocalyptic theme.

Flip Out Aylesbury, part of the Flip Out group which is the UK's biggest indoor adventure park group and also the fastest-growing family entertainment centre operator in the world, is inviting family fun seekers to experience the Apocaflips at the adventure park in Friars Square Shopping Centre this Halloween.

During the Halloween half-term from 26 October to 3 November, there will be an Apocaflips takeover at both Flip Out Aylesbury with the venue – and staff – dressed up in zombie-inspired decorations and outfits with the soundtrack to a spooktacular experience keeping the Halloween vibes going.

And on 31 October, the attraction will be hosting a Pumpkin Party with two events at 4pm and 5pm. In each hour-long Halloween-themed party, there will be competitions running including the best dressed and the best pumpkin on the day. The winner of the best dressed will be gifted a family pass for five and the best pumpkin will win a voucher that will entitle them to have a party at Flip Out Aylesbury for 10.

Rich Beese, co-owner of We Do Play, which specialises in creating immersive leisure and hospitality experiences, one of which is Flip Out, said: “We love Halloween at Flip Out and we know our customers do too. It gives us so much opportunity to be creative, hence the Apocaflips theme this year.”

Flip Out Aylesbury has a wide range of activities including a huge drop slide, dodgeball arena, a drift-trikes track, interactive football, a roller rink, Ninja Tag, a softplay area and a Laser Quest.

To book Halloween 2024 at Flip Out, go to flipout.co.uk/