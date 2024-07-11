Aylesbury’s top family attraction launches money-saving membership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury’s top family attraction has launched a new membership scheme that will save families hundreds of pounds this summer, and it will cost just £15.50 a month* per child.

Flip Out Aylesbury has introduced Premium Membership, which will give families the chance to enjoy two hours of fun-packed activities every day at parks** around the UK.

The new membership also includes: a free Spectator Pass: one complimentary Membership Spectator Pass per visit; 10% off tasty treats and drinks at The Diner; 20% Off Birthday Party Package; and the option to bring a friend for free every month. And all of this costs just £15.50 a month per child.

Each park is unique with a wide range of attractions including: dodgems, laser tag, ninja playground, drift trikes, roller skating, bumper cars, trampolines, donut slide, dodgeball, interactive football. Inflatables and soft play.

Activities include interactive football at Flip Out Aylesbury

Richard Beese, co-owner of We Do Play, which specialises in creating immersive leisure and hospitality experiences, one of which is Flip Out, said: “The long summer school holidays are just around the corner, and we wanted to do something to help families who are watching every penny, but still have to keep the kids entertained 24/7 for six weeks.

“For just £15.50 a month per child, our new Premium Membership gives parents the chance to get their kids active, entertained and having fun for two whole hours every day at one of our parks across the UK. It’s the most affordable membership available and we are proud to say that Flip Out is the only attraction group offering such a cost-cutting package at the moment. Come rain or shine, we have this summer covered!”

The Flip Out memberships have a minimum three-month term. For more information, go to www.flipout.co.uk