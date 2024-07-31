Aylesbury’s top family attraction gears up for the summer holidays with new fun-packed activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury’s leading family attraction is poised to undergoing a mini refurbishment in time for the summer holidays, which will introduce even more exciting activities to enjoy this summer.

Flip Out Aylesbury, part of the Flip Out group which is the UK's biggest indoor adventure park group and also the fastest-growing family entertainment centre operator in the world, is adding three new attractions for families to enjoy over the summer holidays.

These include drift trikes, giving adrenaline junkies the chance to take on their friends and race like a pro as they drift and skid their way to glory on the drift trikes.

Also new will be a dodgeball arena, giving family and friends the chance to unleash their competitive side and duck, dive and dodge the balls in the arena. And finally, a giant playground slide is being introduced too, which will stretch from the top floor of Flip Out Aylesbury to the bottom so it will be a thrilling experience. One of the attraction’s existing escalators have been transformed into this giant super-fast slide taking fun seekers sliding down from the first floor to the ground.

New drop slide at Flip Out Aylesbury has been added in time for summer

Richard Beese, co-owner of We Do Play, which specialises in creating immersive leisure and hospitality experiences, one of which is Flip Out, said: “Flip Out Aylesbury is one of the leading family attractions in Buckinghamshire and the team at the attraction have worked hard to regularly evolve our entertainment offering.

“The drift trikes are great fun for kids of all ages and Aylesbury is one of the first Flip Outs in the UK to feature the trikes. Dodgeball and giant slides are eternal favourites with our customers, so we decided that it was time to mix up the activities at Aylesbury and introduce these two great fun-filled, adrenaline-bumping attractions.”

Meanwhile, Flip Out Aylesbury has introduced Premium Membership, which will give families the chance to enjoy two hours of fun-packed activities every day.

The new membership also includes: a free Spectator Pass: one complimentary Membership Spectator Pass per visit; 10% off tasty treats and drinks at The Diner; 20% Off Birthday Party Package; and the option to bring a friend for free every month. And all of this costs just £15.50 a month per child.