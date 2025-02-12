Aylesbury’s top family attraction gears up for February half-term with fun-packed activities

Laser Quest is a popular attraction at Flip Out

Aylesbury’s leading family attraction is gearing up to welcome families looking to have some fun despite the weather.

Flip Out Aylesbury, part of the Flip Out group which is the UK's biggest indoor adventure park group and also the fastest-growing family entertainment centre operator in the world, introduced three new attractions for families to enjoy last year, and is hoping that families will pop in to make the most of the latest activities.

These include drift trikes, giving adrenaline junkies the chance to take on their friends and race like a pro as they drift and skid their way to glory on the drift trikes.

The dodgeball arena gives family and friends the chance to unleash their competitive side and duck, dive and dodge the balls in the arena. And finally, a giant playground slide has been introduced, which will stretch from the top floor of Flip Out Aylesbury to the bottom so it will be a thrilling experience. One of the attraction’s existing escalators have been transformed into this giant super-fast slide taking fun seekers sliding down from the first floor to the ground.

Aylesbury families can enjoy the drop slide at Aylesbury

Meanwhile, Flip Out Aylesbury has introduced Premium Membership, which will give families the chance to enjoy two hours of fun-packed activities every day.

The new membership also includes: a free Spectator Pass: one complimentary Membership Spectator Pass per visit; 10% off tasty treats and drinks at The Diner; 20% Off Birthday Party Package; and the option to bring a friend for free every month. And all of this costs just £15.50 a month per child.

The Flip Out memberships has a minimum three-month term. For more information, go to www.flipout.co.uk