Aylesbury wellbeing show back with a focus on sleep awareness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show returns to the Grange School on Saturday, March 8th, and this year, with a focus on the vital role sleep plays in health and wellness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timed to coincide with National Sleep Awareness Week, which runs from March 9th to March 15th, the event invites visitors to explore the connection between restful sleep and overall wellbeing.

Sleep is often overlooked as a cornerstone of good health, yet poor sleep can impact everything from mood to immunity. Visitors to the show will have the chance to meet holistic therapists and wellbeing experts offering tailored advice and practical solutions to improve sleep quality. From tips on calming nighttime routines to natural remedies and therapies, these professionals are ready to help you rest better and live brighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show also embraces a broader Spring wellbeing theme, focusing on essentials such as refreshing your energy, awakening your potential, relaxing your mind, and restoring balance in your life. This seasonal focus aligns perfectly with the renewal that comes with longer days and blossoming nature, making it the ideal time to reset your health goals.

The Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

The event features a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and self-help practitioners. These experts offer guidance on personal growth, mindfulness, and physical health, ensuring that visitors leave feeling inspired and empowered.

The event also features a programme of talks and workshops, covering self-help, holistic and spiritual subjects. Searchers drummer, Scott Ottaway, will be returning to the event to offer a drumming for wellbeing workshop.

Visitors to the show will encounter a fantastic selection of magical gifts available from local retailers. From crystals and candles to uplifting home decor, these items are perfect for refreshing your living space and creating an atmosphere that supports your wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Fenn, organiser from Deer Spirit Events, invites everyone to experience this transformative day: “Join us at the Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show and step into a season of renewal, growth, and vibrant health,” she says. “Whether you’re attending to learn, relax, or simply explore, you’ll find a welcoming community ready to support your journey.”

the Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 8th, 2024

Location: The Grange School, AylesburyTime: 11 AM – 5 PM

Admission: £2 on the door (under 16s free)