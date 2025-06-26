Aylesbury Comic Con returns to Stoke Mandeville Stadium
Hosted at Stoke Mandeville Stadium the event will transform the venue into a buzzing hub of sci-fi, fantasy, and geek culture. With an array of stalls offering everything from handcrafted treasures to rare collectibles, it’s a can’t-miss day for fans of TV, film, and gaming.
This year’s attractions are bigger than ever. Don’t miss your chance to snap a selfie with Lightning McQueen, BumbleBee and The Delorean. Plus, meet crowd favourites like Mario & Luigi, Stitch, and a gigantic Gizmo. Enjoy photo ops galore—from themed props and a green screen booth to mini Lightning Cars and a vibrant Pokémon display.
Gamers can dive into the retro gaming zone, featuring classic pixel-powered titles and vintage arcade hits—a nostalgic treat for kids and grown-ups alike.
And yes, free face painting for everyone—grown-up geeks included!
Run by Bolt Events, Aylesbury Comic Con is known for its inclusive, welcoming vibe. Every ticket includes access to free activities, ensuring a fun-packed day for all attendees.
“If you need anything on the day, just reach out to our team—we’re here to make sure everyone has an amazing experience,” said the organisers at Bolt Events.
Whether you’re a seasoned collector, casual fan, or simply after a fantastic day out with the family, Aylesbury Comic Con is the place to be this June.