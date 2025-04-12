Aylesbury Choral Society Spring Concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Jeff Stewarts ten-year tenure at the helm of Aylesbury Choral Society nears its end, he does seem determined to go out on a high!

For on a warm spring evening last weekend, the Musical Director who has steered the Choral Society from success to success conducted Marianna Martines’ Quarta Messa and Mozart’s Coronation Mass to a packed audience in St Marys Church, Aylesbury.

Bringing the choir in on the very first note of the Quarta Messa with no introduction is no mean feat, but the Choral Society responded with a note-perfect start to what became one of their most enjoyable and successful concerts.

Accompanied by Aylesbury Sinfonia and soloists Stephanie Bodsworth (Soprano), Maggie Cooper (Contralto), Adam Tunnicliffe (Tenor) and Oleksii Zasiadko (Bass), Aylesbury Choral Society’s Spring concert is always the one to look forward to. With warmer days, lighter evenings, and nature waking up from winter hibernation in a coronation of colour, it seemed the atmosphere was already convivial, only to be enhanced by the two masterful works presented by the Choral.

Aylesbury Choral Society performing Quarta Messa, April 2025

The first half of the concert radiated in the light-hearted but skilful movement of The Quarta Messa, a fantastic piece of work in its own right, made more special by its rarity in being performed. So much so, that Aylesbury Choral Society filmed the evenings performance for what is believed to be only the third recording of the movement in the public realm. If you missed the concert, do look out for it online.

Composer Marianna Martines was a woman who championed women in a time where the sphere in which she lived was definitely a mans world. This is highlighted no better than by the amount of time Stephanie Bodsworth had as soprano soloists, performing in two thirds of the whole movement, a feat at which she excelled.

It would seem that I have reached the age where the soloists are now younger than me - I don’t know what’s more depressing; that, or their sheer amount of talent. But all four held their own and were superb on the night.

After a short interval a second half of contrast saw Mozart’s Coronation Mass in C Major resound in all its glory. A great piece of choral music with more thunder and roar than a Donald Trump press conference, Aylesbury Choral Society once again proved its worth by putting in one of its best performances in recent years.

With one more concert left to go under the stewardship of Jeff Stewart, it will be interesting to see where the choir will go under new leadership and to what heights it is sure to climb. One thing is for certain, Stewart’s last outing with the Aylesbury Choral Society on the 21st of June is likely to be an event not to be missed.