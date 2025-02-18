Aylesbury Choral Society Spring Concert

Aylesbury Choral Society in full voice

Following their acclaimed December concert, Aylesbury Choral Society, with Aylesbury Sinfonia, are now rehearsing one of Mozart’s most popular works, the Coronation Mass, together with the “Quarta Messa” by Marianna Martines, a will be a celebration of delightful music by a maestro and a mother.

Marianna, whose music is hardly ever heard in Britain, was recognised as a childhood prodigy, skilled as a singer and keyboard player as well as being proficient in several languages. She was about 20 years old when she composed this mass. She created music for her own enjoyment, as you will recognise when you hear it performed.

Mozart’s Coronation Mass was so named at the Imperial court in Vienna in the early 19th century as the preferred music for royal coronations and other thanksgivings. Its first performance was probably in Salzburg cathedral at Easter in 1779, when Mozart, another childhood prodigy, was 23 years old.

Both these works are indeed joyful and exciting, so come and hear us at St. Mary’s, Aylesbury on Saturday 5th April at 7.30pm. Please tell your family and friends too. They will have a memorable evening. Tickets are available now, priced £18 (£7 under 18s) from choir members or online through our website at aylesburychoral.org.uk (Go to ‘Concert & Tickets’).