Aylesbury celebrates Diwali

Come and join Holy Cow Community Events as we celebrate Diwali at the Discover Bucks Museum on Sunday 2 November 2025 from 12-5pm.

Enjoy delicious food, dance, music, Saree draping, lantern making, henna, yoga and so much more served up with the incredible sound of the dhol drums, stilt walkers and fire eaters! There’s something for all the family! Entry is only £2.50 via the link in the attached poster! See you there!

A fun day for all the family! We will be joined by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant the Countess Howe, the Vice Chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, the Mayor of Aylesbury and sponsors.

Come and soak up the atmosphere and have a fabulous day out with the family!