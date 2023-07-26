An arts centre in Aylesbury is running workshops aimed at children during the school break.

More than 30 workshops will be running throughout the summer at Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury.

Among the creative workshops on offer, which the centre says is suitable for all ages, are pottery, painting, crochet and upcycling.

Queens Park Arts Centre

A children’s watercolour painting course, and pottery workshops for age 7-11 years and 10 – 14 years, have been organised.

For teens, the centre is running a crochet course and pottery workshops for age 13 – 17 years. There is also an adults pottery summer school, beginners crochet classes and open art studio sessions. More details can be found online here.

Queens Park Arts Centre’s storytelling company Unbound is also performing throughout the summer, 'Gertrude & Dorothy' - a brand-new half hour crime caper, debuts at Waddesdon Manor on Sunday 20 August for three performances, which are free when purchasing entry to the grounds.

In September, the storytelling group is launching a five-part miniseries dedicated to one of William Shakespeare’s lesser-known plays, ‘Timon of Athens'. This forms part of a larger project to record each one of the iconic playwrights works.

Released in weekly Sunday episodes, the series tells the tale of Lady Timon, whose misplaced generosity to the nobles of Athens soon leads to tragedy.

After touring the 'Much Ado About Nothing' play to multiple venues in the Vale as part of the inaugural Buckinghamshire Shakespeare Festival, a filmed performance of the production is set to debut online during September. Shot and edited by Fernando Productions, the film will be free-to-view via Unbound's website and social media channels.

Then in October, Unbound returns to the stage of Queens Park Arts Centre's Limelight Theatre with 'More Fool Me', for the finale of a month-long festival celebrating the intimate 120-seater venue's 40th birthday.

