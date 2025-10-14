Apple Day at Milton's Cottage: can we tempt you to join us?
Raise a toast to Milton’s fallen apple and drink in literary history at our pop-up bar, where you can taste regional ciders as well as make your own juice with fallen apples from our garden. It’s also an opportunity to discover – and rediscover – some of the greatest poetry ever written.
Milton may be responsible for the widespread acceptance of the apple as the forbidden fruit. The original story of Adam, Eve and the serpent in the Book of Genesis does not specify which fruit Eve ate from the Tree of Knowledge, and historically it has been portrayed as everything from grapes and olives to bananas.
Increasingly, however, the apple was the fruit held responsible for the Fall, and Milton's definitive description in 'Paradise Lost' seems to have cemented its reputation as the ultimate forbidden fruit.
We hope you can join us to celebrate at Milton's Cottage, 21 Deanway, Chalfont St Giles, HP8 4JH. This is a drop-in event, with no booking required. For further information please contact us on [email protected] or 01494 872313.