‘All Systems Go’ for the Chearsley Classic & Vintage Show

The 14th ‘Chearsley Classic & Vintage Show’ takes place on Sunday 8th September at the Chearsley Cricket Ground, on the Winchendon Road, just outside the village. It is estimated that around 500 vehicles will attend.

This year’s show will open to the general public at 11am and close at 4pm and, once again, entry and parking are free of charge, although visitors will be encouraged to make a donation to help with fundraising on the day. Those making a donation will also have the opportunity to win a ‘Sparkling Tea for Two’ at Waddesdon Manor in the Prize Draw.

In addition to a wide selection of classic and vintage vehicles, visitors will also be able to visit a range of arts & craft stalls and trade stands. There will also be a fairground and other entertainments for youngsters, a programme of live music, provided by Larry Warr and his band, and a wide range of food and drinks will be available from a BBQ and a range of specialist ‘street food’ vans.

Once again, the Fred Crawford ‘Best in Show’ cup will be presented, in memory of one of our show’s founders, and a new award, ‘Best Millennial’ will be launched in memory of one of the show’s great supporters over the years, Keith Turnbull, who sadly died in March.

The ‘Blotter Best Bike’ trophy will again be awarded by long term club supporter, Ian Perkins, and there will be a number of other categories, ……not forgetting ‘The Coolest Car’ which will be chosen by youngsters visiting the show.

Funds raised during the show will be focused on continuing the successful development of the Junior Cricket programme at Chearsley Cricket Club.

Donations to selected charities will also be made. Following the 2023 show, donations were made to ‘The Chearsley Village Trust’, ‘Thames Valley Air Ambulance’ and ‘The Nic Willoughby Fund’.

“We’re delighted with the progress we’ve made with our show over the years and continue to receive tremendous feedback from many attending,” said organiser, Andy Yorke

“In addition to creating interest for car enthusiasts, we’ve always aimed to provide an excellent day out for families and others visiting the show. Once again, we have a great event in prospect, and we’d like to express our appreciation to all the volunteers in our local community, who’ll help make it all happen again this year, and the many sponsors who’ll be supporting this year’s show in so many ways”

For more information, please contact:

John Howard - [email protected] or 07970 651326 or visit: www.ccvfd.co.uk/