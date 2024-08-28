Alina Orchestra's inspirational programme is ready for take-off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you haven’t yet caught an Alina Orchestra concert, you’re in for a treat! Dive into an evening of exhilarating performances and discover a world of musical magic as Alina Orchestra returns for a new season bursting with spectacular music, thrilling collaborations, and community events that everyone can enjoy. Get ready for an unforgettable experience that’s accessible to all!

First up for the taking, one I am most definitely excited about is East-West Symphonic Tapestry - Saturday, September 21 at The Venue, Milton Keynes.

Alina Orchestra and MECG (Middle Eastern Cultural Group) invite you to an extraordinary and unique concert.

This captivating celebration of music will feature a mesmerising blend of Middle Eastern and Western classical traditions, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and harmonious fusion of both worlds.

East-West Symphonic Tapestry.

The program will feature popular Western works by Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Copland, alongside iconic compositions by prominent 20th-century Arabic composers, including the Rahbani Brothers, Fareed Al-Atrash, Mohammed Abd Al-Wahab, and more. This is going to be one special night!

For further details about this concert and to book tickets please go the Alina Website

This year's programme is bigger, brighter and better than ever, so get your diaries out and get writing. Here’s what’s in store.

Autumn Serenade, November 10 – The Stables, Wavendon, Milton Keynes The concert features Malcolm Arnold, a work written by Mozart when he was just 18, Haydn’s Symphony no.44, a piece by British composer Gerald Finzi performed by soloist Craig Greene. The concert marks the culmination of the orchestra’s first-ever Conductor’s Weekend, during which a participant will be chosen to conduct the Orchestra for one of the pieces.

Messiah, November 16 : - Christ the Cornerstone, MK The Orchestra joins Danesborough Chorus’ Conductor Ian Smith and a superb line-up of soloists - Carolyn Sampson, Anna Huntley, James Gilchrist and Benjamin Bevan to perform Handel's most famous work 'Messiah'.

Christmas Concert, December 21 - Church of St Edward the Confessor, MK Nothing quite captures the spirit of the festive period like their the Alina Orchestra Brass Christmas concert.

Mozart Plus, February 8, 2025 – The Stables, MK A celebration of the genius that is Mozart. Antoine Preat joins the Orchestra and Musical Director to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto no.23 one of his most well-known and emotional piano concertos. (supported by the City Music Foundation)

I am Woman, March 8, 2025 – Stantonbury Theatre MK I AM WOMAN returns to celebrate women from across our city. The event takes place on International Women’s Day and is designed to celebrate the artistic talent and cultural achievements of women from our diverse communities.

Baroque Splendour, May 31, 2025 – The Stables, MK Dominic Moore is the evening's Orchestra Lead and soloist which centres on Vivaldi’s most popular work, The Four Seasons.