A Night at the Musicals with West End star, Luke McCall

By Harriet Subramanian
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:16 BST
Prepare for an extraordinary evening of culinary and musical delight as renowned West End performer Luke McCall takes centre stage at The Ivy Marlow Garden.

On Tuesday, 20 May, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind event that blends fine dining with world-class musical entertainment.

McCall, who is currently performing in ‘The Phantoms’ a concert tour featuring numbers from a variety of iconic musical theatre shows, is celebrated for his performances in London's West End. On the night he will deliver a specially curated setlist of classic musical theatre songs from popular productions including Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera.

The evening begins at 7pm and includes:

The Ivy Marlow Garden
  • A musical-themed welcome cocktail and nibbles
  • A delicious two-course dinner
  • Live performance by Luke McCall throughout the evening.

Bookings are limited to ensure an enjoyable and memorable experience.

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, 20th May
  • Time: Bookable Event starting at 7pm
  • Location: The Ivy Marlow Garden

Tickets: Booking is required for this event, secure your place at OpenTable

