A Night at the Musicals with West End star, Luke McCall
On Tuesday, 20 May, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind event that blends fine dining with world-class musical entertainment.
McCall, who is currently performing in ‘The Phantoms’ a concert tour featuring numbers from a variety of iconic musical theatre shows, is celebrated for his performances in London's West End. On the night he will deliver a specially curated setlist of classic musical theatre songs from popular productions including Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera.
The evening begins at 7pm and includes:
- A musical-themed welcome cocktail and nibbles
- A delicious two-course dinner
- Live performance by Luke McCall throughout the evening.
Bookings are limited to ensure an enjoyable and memorable experience.
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, 20th May
- Time: Bookable Event starting at 7pm
- Location: The Ivy Marlow Garden
Tickets: Booking is required for this event, secure your place at OpenTable