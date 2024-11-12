‘A Merry Marlow Christmas’ returns for a magical second year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 30 November Marlow’s Christmas festival returns to the town to offer visitors the chance to get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy all that the high street has to offer.

After the success of last year’s event ‘A Merry Marlow Christmas’, proudly sponsored by Sorbon Estates, promises to once again to bring festive cheer, local crafts, and seasonal fun to the heart of the community. Taking place on 30 November from 11am to 4pm, this Christmas celebration will transform Marlow into a festive wonderland with something for all ages to enjoy.

Mini Craft and Gift Market

Shoppers will have the perfect opportunity to browse through a selection of local stalls at the Mini Craft and Gift Market, to find unique gifts and treats from local businesses, just in time for Christmas.

Christmas Market Stallholder

Confirmed stallholders include:

· Hello Friend – Letterbox gifting (@hellofrienduk)

· Florence & Bee – Hand-poured candles (@florence_and_bee)

· Marlow Cheese – Locally produced cheeses and food hampers (@marlowcheese)

Father Christmas and his Little Helper

· A Banana Moon – Homemade bath and cosmetic products (@bananamoon)

· Crumbs and Brownies – Brownies, cookies, and cakes (@crumbsandbrownies)

· Tommy and Lottie – Sustainable clothing and accessories (@tommyandlottie)

· Warren Wood Wines – Mulled wine and cider

· Flower Days – Christmas wreaths and festive flowers

· Bambs and Beau – Accessories for pets and pet lovers (@bambsandbeau)

· Rumseys – Handmade chocolates (@rumseyschocolate)

· Luxury Chocolate for You – Homemade Chocolate bars in different flavours

· The Henley Distillery – Bottled Gin and Rum (@thehenleydistillery)

· Luxe Accessories – Handmade Jewelry (@luxeaccessoriess_)

· The Oarsman – Serving their popular fish soup (@theoarsmanmarlow)

Santa’s Grotto

No Christmas is complete without a visit to the man himself! Children can look forward to a magical meeting with Santa in his outdoor grotto. For just £3 per child, this special experience will bring the joy of Christmas alive for the little ones!

Festive Craft Station

Children can also get creative at the free festive craft station, where they’ll be able to make their very own Christmas decorations and keepsakes.

Live Music and Street Entertainment

Soak in the atmosphere with live music and festive street performers throughout the day, ensuring that everyone gets into the festive spirit.

For more information about the event, visit www.listoncourtgardens.com.